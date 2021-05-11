Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT to be Presented by Theatre Three

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 4th.

May. 11, 2021  

Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT is family fun and a Theatre Three tradition for the spring break!

All Tickets $10

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (631) 928-9100.
Seating for summer events will be assigned based on updated CDC and New York State guidelines.

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT
July 10 - August 14, 2021
Saturdays July 10, 17, 24, 31 @ 11:00 am
Saturdays August 7, 14 @ 11:00 am

You must download and complete their Health Survey. Please return it on the day of the show.


