THE 39 STEPS to be Presented by Strongbox Theater

Strongbox Theater will present a production of Patrick Barlow's adaptation and parody of the classic Alfred Hitchcock film, The 39 Steps. This high octanecomedy follows Richard Hannay, whose dreadfully boring life is upended by a mysterious and beautiful spy enmeshed in a dastardly plot. Framed for murder, Hannay must evade the authorities as he races to uncover the mystery behind the villainous organization known only as "The 39 Steps."

The show runs July 9th -31st on Fridays & Saturdays at Memorial Park, 376 Atlantic Ave. Showtime is at 7:30pm. Tickets are FREE. The production has a 2 hour run time with intermission. Audience members may bring their own portable chair or blanket; seating is picnic-style.

Sam Hood Adrain directs a talented cast playing dozens of characters in this Tony, Drama Desk, and Laurence Olivier award winning comedy.

For more information visit www.strongboxtheater.com, email info@strongboxtheater.com, or call 516-725-2078. Strongbox Theater is a new production company based in East Rockaway looking to provide professional and unique theater experiences to a local audience. Strongbox Theater will operate out of the old East Rockaway National Bank on Main Street, in a renovated performance space with a flexible, modular stage and seating and state of the art production values. Opening this winter, Strongbox Theater will also house a bar, lounge, and art gallery.