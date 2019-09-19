Subscriptions For The 2020 Summer Mainstage Season On Sale Now At Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce that 3-play subscriptions for the 2020 Summer Mainstage Season are now on sale to buy or renew. Each subscription includes one ticket to each of the 3 Mainstage productions, and a special greatly reduced price for a 4th show during the summer season. Subscriptions are available for Tuesday through Sunday evenings as well as matiness and start at just $141 and go up depending upon day of the week. Subscription pricing is the least expensive way of seeing the Mainstage summer shows, except for students who can attend for free on Sunday matinees, and those under age 20 who can attend for $20, and those under age 30 who can pay just $30.
For more information or to purchase a 2020 Summer Mainstage Season subscription, log on to www.baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 Tues.-Sat. 11 am-5 pm.
"This is a great time to renew to get your best seat location," says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director for Bay Street Theater. "It is also a great gift to buy for birthdays or holidays, and to do now before prices go up, which will happen as soon as all the shows are announced. People always ask me, 'How do I know what I'm doing next summer?' We make it easy. You don't have to know your dates now. As a subscriber you can wait to pick your dates next spring. And even then you can change them without hassle. But the first folks to purchase get first dibs on their preferred seats and dates."
In addition to best seat locations, subscribers also receive free ticket exchange privileges, priority access to single tickets and special early access to performances and of course, a fun subscribers party.
"We are in the process of choosing the plays and of course our ever-popular musical for August," says Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director for Bay Street Theater. "We will be doing an exciting new dark comedy to open the season which we will be announcing soon, and some of the beloved plays we are currently considering for our second production of 2020 are Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express in a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig, Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams, Mauritius by Theresa Rebeck, The Miss Firecracker Contest by Beth Henley, and Time Stands Still by Donald Marguilies."
"Some of the musicals we are considering,"says Schwartz, "are Ragtime with Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Kiss of the Spider Woman with Book by Terrence McNally, Music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb; Big River with Book by William Hauptman and Music and Lyrics by Roger Mille; and Rent with Music, Lyrics and Book by Jonathan Larson."
When buying a Bay Street Theater subscription, you are supporting a not-for-profit organization that enriches the community, offers a place for the community as an arts center, and helps future generations to appreciate theater and the arts through educational programs.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.