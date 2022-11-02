Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Musical

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center located at 265 E. Main Street, East Islip, NY will be producing the musical comedy, The Addams Family.

The Addams Family opens on Friday, November 4th, and will run through Sunday, November 20th. This musical will be presented with live orchestration.

The cast of The Addams Family includes Jenna Hammelman- Wednesday Addams, Denise Antonelle- Morticia Addams, Joe Kassner- Gomez Addams, Andrew Lenahan- Uncle Fester, Remy Zeis- Pugsley Addams, Mike Shapiro- Lucas Beineke, Debbi Tohni- Grandmama, Angelo DiBiase- Mal Bieneke, Patrice Richardson- Alice Beineke, Solomon Buchman- Lurch, Samantha Hmelovsky- Saloon Girl/Dance Captain, Jamie Berger- Puritan Ancestor, Andrew Culbreath- Ancestor (Pirate), Matt Fama- Ancestor- Soldier Kristen Greek- Ancestor- Flapper, Glenn McKay- Caveman Ancestor, Rachel Schneebalg- Bride Ancestor, James Lombardi- Conquistador Ancestor, Luna Giovenella- Ancestor, Gregory Chiaino- IT/Thing,

The production is Directed by Rick Grossman, Music Directed by Felipe Rondon, Choreographed by Nicole Ashlee Bianco, Production Stage Manager: Ellyn Stein.