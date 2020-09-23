Studio Theatre of Long Island Acquires BayWay Arts Center

Plans for the theatre include a $50,000 renovation.

Newsday has reported that BayWay Arts Center, which temporarily closed in July will soon be reopening. The Studio Theatre of Long Island in Lindenhurst announced it has signed a 10-year lease with Melville-based Fairfield Properties on the former venue of BroadHollow Theatre Company.

Check out the full story HERE.

Michael Blangiforti, managing director of Studio shared:

"We couldn't let it [BayWay] become condominiums...We felt it important to keep it a theater. We knew if we could make it happen, we wanted to go in there and make it happen. And thank God we did."

Renovations to the tune of $50,000 are planned, which will include a new lobby, bar and cafe, upgraded lighting equipment, bathrooms for people with disabilities, and an orchestra pit.

"We want to make sure that we create a space that the actors are going to thrive in and are going to be comfortable in again," Blangiforti said.

Chris Rosselli, Studio's executive director said:

"People who want to come see a show when the governor says we can run shows again, will come...The ones who do not want to come see a show will stay home. I think at first we're going to be given a maximum capacity of 30 or 40 percent, and I think the audiences will reflect the number we're allowed to have. As the numbers go up mandated by the state, I'm sure the audiences will start to match that number."

Read the full story HERE.

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You