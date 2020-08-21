Southampton Arts Center to Host Fundraising Art Sale

The Collectors Sale will begin Friday, August 28 and run through Sunday, September 13,

Southampton Arts Center, located at 25 Jobs Lane in the heart of Southampton Village, today announced the addition of a new benefit event, The Collectors Sale. Traditionally the season comes to a close with the highly anticipated annual SummerFest event. With current government restrictions now prohibiting gatherings of groups of more than 50, outside the box thinking and a new approach to fundraising is essential.

"Always striving to fulfill our mission of Community Building through the Arts, we reimagined what our annual benefit could look like, complying within the local and state guidelines. Where once SummerFest allowed us to host 450 supporters in a year end celebration, featuring 30 of our most celebrated chefs and restaurants across the East End, this year we turn our attention to the artists that we have served and supported these past eight years. We are so humbled by the magnanimous generosity that has resulted in a fundraising exhibition that will highlight well over 70 works from emerging to established artists. This event captures the spirit of Southampton Arts Center as we continue to be an economic driver for the village while building bridges throughout our community." says Simone Levinson, Founding Co-Chair, Board of Directors.

The Collectors Sale will take place in-person in the Theater at 25 Jobs Lane starting on Friday, August 28 and running through Sunday, September 13, open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 AM-5 PM and will continue on SAC's Online Gallery through December 31, 2020. Artists and collectors are being asked to contribute to this special fundraiser by donating a work or works of art. Works will have a broad range of price points for all budgets.

All proceeds from this fundraising art sale will underwrite SAC's diverse slate of year-round programming.

The benefit art sale will premiere with an intimate First Look Cocktail Reception on Thursday, August 27 from 6-8 PM in hour-long shifts on SAC's West Lawn and Theater. Face masks are required, and all social distancing protocols will be followed. This event will be a fun evening, no more than 50 people, per hour to preview and have first dibs on purchasing the works that will be available to the general public starting at 11 AM on August 28. Tickets for the first look reception are $250 per person and can be purchased online at southamptonartscenter.org or by calling 631.283.0967.

Artists include Cliff Baldwin, Monica Banks, Roisin Bateman, Jodi Bentivegna, Scott Bluedorn, Hal Buckner, Perry Burns, Michael Butler, Isadora Capraro, Jeff Carpenter, Darlene Charneco, Philippe Cheng, Rossa Cole, Michael Combs, Andrea Cote, Janet Culbertson, Lautaro Cuttica, Ninatchka Dec, Jeremy Dennis, Eric Dever, Eric Fischl, Francine Fleischer, Helen Frankenthaler*, Saskia Friedrich, Denise Gale, Ralph Gibson, Janet Goleas, April Gornik, Melinda Hackett, Michael Halsband, Hiroyuki Hamada, Candace Hill, Stephanie Hirsch, Kara Hoblin, Alice Hope, Rachel Lee Hovnanian, Erica-Lynn Huberty, Carol Hunt, Ruby Jackson, Yung Jake, Will Kurtz, Mary Lambert, Laurie Lambrecht, Denis Leon, LoVid, Jennifer Lynch, Christa Maiwald, Roberta Marroquin, Dinah Maxwell Smith, Lydia McKee, Paton Miller, Steve Miller, Altone Mishino*, Lindsay Morris, Michael Paraskevas, Miles Partington, Cindy Pease Roe, Toni Ross, Will Ryan, Sara Salaway, Matthew Satz, Bastienne Schmidt, Kerry Sharkey Miller, Dennis Snyder, Adam Straus, Jim Torok, Dan Welden, Lucy Winton, Domingo Zapata*, and Almond Zigmund.

