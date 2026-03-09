Joseph Vecsey’s All Star Comedy Comes to the Bay Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will present Joseph Vecsey’s All Star Comedy on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM, bringing a lineup of nationally recognized comedians to the Sag Harbor waterfront for one night only.

Curated by comedian Joe Vecsey, the fast-paced showcase pairs established performers with rising voices in stand-up for an evening of sharp writing and dynamic stage presence.

The March 14 lineup features Oscar Collazos, Teresa DeGaetano, and Erica Spera.

Oscar Collazos is a Colombian-American bilingual stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in New York City. He has been featured on SiriusXM, performed at The Apollo Theater, and appeared in the New York Comedy Festival. As the founder of Hilarious Colombian Americans, Collazos brings a distinctive perspective and high-energy presence to stages across the country.

Teresa DeGaetano has appeared on Impractical Jokers and in national television segments including Good Morning America and The Wendy Williams Show. She has also been heard on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and was a finalist in the She-Devil Comedy Festival, a showcase highlighting women in comedy. DeGaetano performs regularly throughout New York City and the tri-state area.

Erica Spera, originally from Binghamton, New York, has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden and named one of Conan’s “Comics to Watch.” She performs at major comedy venues nationwide, including the Comedy Cellar, The Comedy Store, and Gotham Comedy Club, and has also appeared with Don’t Tell Comedy.

Bay Street Theater’s intimate 299-seat venue creates an engaging live experience, offering audiences an up-close connection to performers throughout the evening.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the full bar will be open in the lobby prior to the performance, giving guests the opportunity to gather before the show begins at 8:00 PM.