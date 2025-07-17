Sixteen Nassau BOCES Students Receive 2025 Dr. Robert R. Dillon Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sixteen students from Nassau BOCES schools and programs have been named recipients of the 2025 Dr. Robert R. Dillon Awards, presented annually by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation. Each student received a $100 scholarship and a certificate in recognition of their achievements at their school or program’s completion ceremony.

The awards honor the legacy of former Nassau BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Robert R. Dillon, whose lifelong commitment to equity and education inspired the creation of three award categories: the Core Values Champion Award, the Exemplary Citizenship and Leadership Award, and the Outstanding Teamwork Award.

“These awards recognize and honor Dr. Dillon's commitment to ensuring that all students be provided with equal opportunities and serve as a reminder of his passion for education,” said Anthony Fierro, Chairperson of the Foundation and longtime Chief Administrator of the Nassau BOCES Department of Facilities Services and Capital Projects.

Dr. Robert R. Dillon Core Values Champion Award

This award honors students who embody Nassau BOCES’ core values of Compassion, Equity, Excellence, Integrity, and Respect:

Iker Leon Asturias – Seaman Neck Middle School (Hempstead UFSD)

Jeanmir Celestin – Center for Community Adjustment (Valley Stream CHSD)

Shaquille Flash – Jerusalem Avenue Elementary School (West Hempstead UFSD)

Damien Galindo – Children's Readiness Center (Glen Cove City SD)

Marvin Lamour – Adult Education (Baldwin)

Star Lofton – Rosemary Kennedy School (Hempstead UFSD)

Julie Ricotta – Long Island High School for the Arts (Lindenhurst UFSD)

Riyad Saad – Twilight Alternative High School Program (Valley Stream CHSD)

Dr. Robert R. Dillon Exemplary Citizenship and Leadership Award

This award celebrates students who demonstrate impactful leadership and build positive relationships:

Sonia Galdamez Casasola – In-District Career and Technical Education Program (Roosevelt UFSD)

Jared Marine – Barry Tech (Oceanside UFSD)

Zeydi Portillo-Suazo – Career Preparatory High School (Westbury UFSD)

Dr. Robert R. Dillon Outstanding Teamwork Award

This award recognizes students who excel in collaboration and team-oriented activities:

Sarai Blanco – Robert Williams School (Glen Cove City SD)

Olivia DeLeo – Carman Road School (Farmingdale UFSD)

Carter Layne – Willet Avenue School (Uniondale UFSD)

Cosimo Mastropierro – GC Tech (Levittown UFSD)

(The Iris Wolfson High School recipient is not listed due to lack of media consent.)

The Dr. Robert R. Dillon Awards are presented annually by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports initiatives beyond the scope of the agency’s budget. To learn more about Nassau BOCES, visit www.nassauboces.org.