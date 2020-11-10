See Justin Smith, Sean Driscoll and Pete Donovan Perform at Calissa in Water Mill

Performances take place every Thursday night from 7pm - 9pm.

Three Broadway performers, Justin Smith, Sean Driscoll and Pete Donovan, can be found belting out hits at Calissa in Water Mill every Thursday night from 7pm - 9pm, immersing the diners in a musical experience that's been dearly missed since the Great White Way turned its lights off.

The songs played aren't Broadway per-say, they range from 60s music, to modern-day hits. What diners can expect to hear from the Broadway performers includes everything from Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, to Nirvana and Miley Cyrus. The band typically plays their concert-level instruments under Calissa's heated outdoor tent.

***Calissa will be closed on Thanksgiving Thursday but will offer a special catering menu for families and friends who'd like to celebrate at home.

Justin Smith is solo violinist for Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, having performed with her in major concert halls across the United States since 2014. He also appeared in her solo Broadway shows For The Girls and My Love Letter To Broadway, and her PBS special Coming Home. Additional performance credits range from Lin-Manuel Miranda, José James and Alt-J to Johnny Mathis and Chita Rivera. He has also performed with leading NYC symphony orchestras including the American Ballet Theatre and the American Symphony Orchestra. Justin is Concertmaster of Dear Evan Hansen, winner of the 2017 TONY Award for Best Musical. His other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, Violet, Annie, and Kander & Ebb's haunting final work, The Scottsboro Boys.

www.giantfiddler.me

Sean Driscoll is an in-demand session guitarist in NYC having performed with a variety of artists including Sting, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Hudson and Duncan Sheik. When not on tour with acclaimed singer/songwriter Jonatha Brooke, he performs on many Broadway shows and has held the guitar chair most recently at Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice, King Kong, Spongebob Squarepants, Tony Award-winning The Color Purple, Finding Neverland, Violet, and Godspell.

www.seandriscoll.net

Pete Donovan has performed with a diverse mix of artists over his almost 30 years in New York. That list includes Sting, Beck, Rufus Wainwright, Lady Gaga, Bono (from U2), Quincy Jones, Phil Ramone, The Who, The Manhattan Transfer, Take 6, Wynton Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming, Dawn Upshaw, Jose Carreas, Placido Domingo, Marvin Hamlisch, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Liza Minelli, Kelli O'Hara and virtuoso accordionist and composer Guy Klusevcek. He has also performed with some of this country's leading orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Pops. Currently, he plays in the house band for the Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire.

www.petedonovanmusic.com

