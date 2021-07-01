SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Starring Alyssa Wray & More to Kick Off 2021 Season at The Gateway

Songs for a New World - the first show of the 2021 Season - has announced it's cast! Alyssa Wray will co-star, fresh off of her recent run on American Idol as one of the top ten finalists. After Wray left her short stint at Northern Kentucky University for American Idol, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted his support, saying "Kentucky, let's make sure to tune in to American Idol and vote for one of our own, Alyssa Wray. Good luck Alyssa - you're making the commonwealth proud!"

The rest of the cast will include co-stars Christian Douglas, Jordan Goodsell, Caleb Mitchell, Mary Kate Moore, and Morgan Billings Smith.

Songs for a New World is one of the first published works by the Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. This musical compilation is about one moment - the moment before it all becomes clear - and focuses around songs of growth and empowerment; about hitting the wall and having to make a choice to take a stand or turn around and go back; it is about examining life, love, and the choices that we make. It is the perfect way to start anew in 2021.

The Gateway's new season will continue with dazzling Broadway hits including Million Dollar Quartet (August 4 - August 21 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport NY), Newsies (August 25 - September 11 at Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue NY), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (November 17 - December 4 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport NY), and Holiday Spectacular on Ice (December 17 - January 1, 2022 at Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue NY).

A concert series with Best of the Eagles will play on August 28th and Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to Elton John on August 29th at The Gateway Playhouse.

"We are eager to get back on stage again to continue to entertain audiences with the joys of live theatre. We are confident our patrons will be thrilled to have their beloved theatre back in action in a safe space" says Paul Allan, The Gateway's Executive Artistic Director.

Tickets start at $49. Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.

This year's Children's Theatre Series includes The Gateway School for the Performing Arts production of The Wizard of Oz, as well as the interactive bubble show - Big Bubble Bonanza.

The Gateway is not requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination to attend, however asks all unvaccinated patrons to wear a suitable face mask indoors at all times in adherence to New York State regulations.