SIP & SING Streams From Bay Street Theater and iHeartRadio Beginning This Week

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a partnership with Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions to present its online virtual sing-along, Sip & Sing, available for live streaming on iHeartRadioBroadway.com and the iHeartRadio Broadway YouTube Channel beginning Friday, April 23. The weekly sing-along series takes place via Zoom on Fridays at 5 p.m. EDT and is hosted by Broadway star Kyle Barisich, alongside a different star of the Broadway and Bay Street stage each week. The program is free to attend, and advanced registration is required.

Created by Executive Producer Tracy Mitchell , the Sip & Sing virtual sing-along began in March 2020 as part of Bay Street Theater's online programming platform, and quickly grew to become the East End's favorite online interactive event ... the only one of its kind anywhere. The series features live weekly performances from some of the most talented singers and performers that have graced Bay Street's stage over the past 30 years, performing Broadway show tunes, favorites from the Great American Songbook and holiday classics ... all with lyrics so you can sing-a-long.

Kyle Barisich is a Southampton local and native of Los Gatos, California, who is best known for playing the role of Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom Of The Opera, and was the first actor of Hispanic heritage to do so. He also played the role for the Los Angeles and San Francisco engagements of the long-running national tour. Kyle has been seen numerous times at Bay Street Theater, most recently playing Magaldi in Evita and appearing in My Fair Lady. He also took part in early workshops of Scott Schwartz 's production of The Prince Of Egypt. Favorite regional credits include South Pacific at the Hollywood Bowl, Barrett in Titanic, Marvin in Falsettos, and Perón in Evita. Kyle often performs the audience warm-up for LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan, and for two seasons he co-starred on TV's The Following (FOX).

Sip & Sing is Executive Produced by Tracy Mitchell of Bay Street Theater, along with Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini of Milojo Productions, where Michael Halpern is Director of Development.

Tracy Mitchell , prior to joining Bay Street Theatre as Executive Producer in 2008, was a graduate of Smith College, and had a 20 year long career as a Television and Film Producer. She received two Primetime Emmy nominations and the Gracie Award for Outstanding National Programming for her ABC Television Special, About Us: The Dignity of Children, hosted by Oprah Winfrey . Mitchell produced hundreds of commercials, television shows, and films, including the ground-breaking IMAX film, Back To The Future-The Ride for Universal's theme park in Orlando, Florida. Mitchell served as General Manager of Plum TV, and has been honored to serve Bay Street Theater for 14 years, producing more than 200 productions, concerts, and events in that time. During her tenure, she has helped turn Bay Street into a stable organization with the hiring of Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and the creation of a supportive Board of Trustees. In addition to her great successes in the entertainment world, Mitchell is most proud of her work in passing victim's rights legislation for families of airline disaster, for which she received a White House commendation for her work.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Milojo Productions is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ' NY based production company. The company has developed and produced for many networks/platforms including Bravo, Logo, VH1, E!, CMT, HGTV, WeTV, TLC, Discovery, Oxygen, Disney+, Facebook Watch and Awesomeness TV. They have also sold several scripted projects to ABC, Hulu, HBO, and an earlier musical comedy to Freeform.