Review: NEWSIES at The Argyle Theatre

A musical forged in ambition of set, stage, and stamina, director Tommy Ranieri’s vision of a world only beginning to stand up for their rights was sprawling and spectacular. Unlike other versions of “Newsies,” Rainieri’s production had a maturity that touched the cast’s characters to truly feel they deserved better than the circumstances they were backed into.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the Argyle Theatre held their opening night for “Newsies,” the union-championing musical by Alan Menken.

Taking place in 1899 amidst the newsboys’ strike against publishers raising prices on newspapers purchased by the newsboys to sell, “Newsies” is a raucous celebration of the human spirit’s diligence and need for fairness. Victorious in accomplishing a nuanced and stunning creation of this world was Scenic Designer, Christian Fleming, Costume Designer, Amanda Scanze, and Wig, Hair, Make-up Designer, Holly Romero.

With a floor-to-ceiling gate and a daunting staircase, Fleming’s canvas of a place where overreach is the default was apparent and cast members were able to further that visualization with their staggered steps and pounding on the metal that both protected their enemies and decided when the newsboys were allowed to take their crumbs.

Choreography is paramount to “Newsies” and choreographer Trent Soyster spared not one kicking jump for the cast. The challenging ensemble numbers had military precision in timing, but enough individualization to add interest to the stage panoramic views.

Musical Director, Jonathan Bremmer, Music Coordinator, Russell Brown, and Sound Designer, Kimberley S. O’Loughlin developed a rich, all-encompassing experience for the audience as the jaunty tunes and lovestruck ballads moved seamlessly to an ever-advancing plot.

Mason Ballard as Jack Kelly, was triumphant in portraying the quiet artist and public leader of the character. Ballard’s “Sante Fe” was sung in quiet repose while still, paradoxically, ardent enough to fill the space from New York City to New Mexico. The character arc experienced by Jack is lovingly crafted by Ballard to encompass a crescendo of masculinity.

Jeremy DerMovsesian as Crutchie was like a slightly grown-up Tiny Tim had Scrooge not been haunted. Playing someone with a disability, DerMovsesian was respectful to the plight of the character, but fleshed out how such an incapacity would affect a poor teenager trying to survive in the streets. In his scene where he is thrown into the Refuge, a juvenile detention center, his heartbreaking, crestfallen face and voice reached the real message of the show—that as long as one of us is allowed to suffer, we all eventually will.

Portraying brothers, Keyon Pickett as Davey and Nathaniel Dickson as Les were a fantastic pair of both comedic relief and dramatic parity. Pickett’s transformation into the rational, level-headed union leader contrasted to the spitfire of Jack, is rooted in a deep understanding of the character’s motivations and values. Dickson, while unbelievably adorable, has serious acting chops and a keen insight into line timing.

Cara Rose DiPietro as Katherine, the intrepid reporter looking to make a name for herself as a real, investigative journalist, was bright as sunshine but also as scorching when she continually rebuffs Jack. DiPietro’s strong voice stayed in character with the higher-pitch of Katherine’s voice in singing “Watch What Happens.”

Arielle “Faye” Bean as Medda Larkin was the standout of the show and was magnetic in her scenes where your eyes just refused to see anyone else. Bean’s sultry and far-echoing singing brought her character to life and a resilient sense of dignity despite her station.

Andrew Foote as Joseph Pulitzer, the greedy catalyst for the story, was exacting in his indifference to the dilemma and exploitation of the newsboys. Devilishly calm and collected when hearing pleas of mercy from his advisors, Foote’s Pulitzer was easy to hate and fun to watch get bullied by Theodore Roosevelt.

At a time where we might all feel defeated at the money and influence of the powers that be, “Newsies” revives that Jack Kelly spirit in all of us that no matter how deeply buried, forces us to take a stand arm-in-arm with each other and say “enough.”

