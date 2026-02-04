Photos: Mason Ballard, Cara Rose DiPietro and More in NEWSIES at The Argyle Theatre

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Argyle Theatre is presenting Disney’s Newsies, directed by Tommy Ranieri, choreographed by Trent Soyster, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through March 22, 2026. Get a first look at photos here!

The cast includes Mason Ballard as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane as Medda Larkin, Andrew Foote as Joseph Pulitzer, Sean Joseph Condenzio, Shea Curran, Kevin Dennis, Mikey LoBalsamo, Chris Donovan, Michael Di Leo, Sam O’Neill, Leroy Thompson, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Garrison Hunt, Cole Hong Sisser, Maclain Rhine, Errol Service Jr., Ryan Wong, Carson P. Zoch, Noah Lytle, Ryan Schaefer, Jillian Reef, and Zoë Lewis-McLean, with swings Rhagan Carter, Jacob Lill, and Nathaniel Dickson.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When powerful publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 Disney film and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act), lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring beloved songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills, breathtaking choreography, and a powerful, uplifting message—making it the perfect show for audiences of all ages.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

