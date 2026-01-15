Review: 'ALICE BY HEART' at CAP Syosset

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ether of war-torn Britain is all-encompassing in “Alice By Heart,” but director Tony Frangipane’s vision overcomes the Nazi raids to create a personal hell of its own that the young characters escape through a British mainstay—literature.

“Alice By Heart” is a dark and sensual retelling of “Alice In Wonderland” with the players being young citizens seeking shelter from German bombing in a London Underground tube station during World War II.

As the audience is submerged in the action, mere inches from cast as they perform heightened runs across the stage and inspired choreography, the lighting plays such an important role in not only setting mood, but also directing the action and the eyes to advance the plot.

Lighting designer Josh Amy does a spectacular job in creating underground bunker vibes with subdued amber lighting that suggests the haziness and the smoke of the location. In soaring choreography sequences, Amy’s balanced blue light is as graceful and suggestive as the actors performing the arrangements.

Choreographer Jen Amy and assistant choreographer John DelGenio not only optimized the size of the stage by creating united, fluid, and dynamic, but they also captured “Alice by Heart” with elements of whimsy in the lyrical arm movements and bold moments like the split drop and the gymnastics of jumps and flips.

Jessica Nunez as Alice Spencer was the perfect ingenue with an edge. She portrayed the innocence we are used to seeing in “Alice In Wonderland” but in racy, exciting numbers where she’s being sexualized (and groped), Nunez manages to make the transition seem natural to the character and her age. Her belting voice was gracious, but growling and angry when need be.

Brian Ross as sickly Alfred/White Rabbit had a triumphant duality with his characters as the boyish, death-bed Alfred but reincarnated as the dapper leading man, Mad Hatter.

Ross’s voice lends itself well to the contemporary music of the production, sounding like a rock front man.

Josephine Mitchell as the Red Cross Nurse/The Queen of Hearts had the practicality of the former and the insanity of the latter in equal, delicious parts that I didn’t even realize it was the same actress for both roles until the Queen’s second appearance. Mitchell’s command of the stage during the trial with her voice was strong and forceful and dominated the room as it was meant to.

Josh Amy as the Harold/Mad Hatter had brilliant physicality of his roles (especially hand movements) and laser focus on coaxing Alice into his activities. Amy’s dancing was stirring and noticeable even as the cast worked as a unit.

Alyssa Paciullo as Tabatha/Cheshire Cat, with a face the combination of young Amy Jo Johnson and Millie Bobby Brown went from antagonist in the bunker to fiercest supporter in the Wonderland world, portraying both with moxie, dignity, and a sagacious underpinning.

Josh DelGenio as Dodgy/Duchess was the standout cast member of this production. His energy flowed through the crowd with his mad Dodgy and diva Duchess. His impeccable delivery of cruel (but funny) lines to Alice had the audience cheering on his vapid, aging queen of a character. As a dancer DelGenio is pure heart and a virtuoso. With beautiful lines unencumbered by costume, DelGenio’s dancing was a highlight of the show.

“Alice By Heart,” is a coming-of-age tale that is unique in its re-rooting to childhood dreams and the intimate stage setting brings that tale into everyone’s experience as a young, lost and longing soul.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...