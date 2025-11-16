Review: FAHRENHEIT 451 at Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ray Bradbury ’s prescient, Cold War classic, “Fahrenheit 451” was brought to the stage at Bay Street Theater with even more urgency and relevance to our increasingly curated, aesthetic, and good vibes based lives in 2025.



Director Director Stephen Hamilton captured the ambivalent dystopian world of “Fahrenheit 451” with multi-dimensional motivations for characters and familiar creature comforts dissuading further introspection.

Hamilton’s production of “Fahrenheit 451” expanded on the original longing of the main character, fireman Guy Montag, but complicated the society of Bradbury’s citizens with excellent and frighteningly familiar and believable world building with scenic and projection design by Mike Billings

The kitschy throwback to the 1970s in the game show for wife Mildred harkened to perhaps the start of the “feel-good” programming that pervades contemporary life as the goal for insidious trad-wife culture.

Garett Prembrook’s lighting design played well with the fire that Montag’s character and the tragic hero of physical books succumbs to. Costume Designer Yuka Silvera blended dystopian firemen uniforms with Mildred’s quiet luxury and Clarisse’s manic-pixie-dream-girl style.

John Kroft as Guy Montag played the quiet curiosity of the main character to full-blown revolutionary with a delicacy and longing that underscored the transformation of public servant to fugitive.

J. Stephen Brantley as William Claude Beatty, the most enigmatic and perhaps infuriating character, exuded sagaciousness from the commander and portrayed the danger of someone who knows the words, but not the music of a piece of art. Brantley’s exacting performance leaves the actual motivation and allegiance of Beatty up to the audience to decide, but reminds us all that power can always corrupt any kernel of intellectualism when the reasoning is unclear.

Anna Francesca Schiavoni as Clarisse McClellan encapsulated the exuberance and joyful promise of youth in a heart-first performance of the ingenue. Shiavoni’s energy in the first encounter the audience has with her is intoxicating and so natural for Montag to respond to.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was Daniela Mastropietro ’s Mildred Montag whose portrayal of a first seemingly one-dimensional wife belied a deeply affected propaganda dumpster of a woman who cannot even relate to her own suicide attempt for all the numbness that has been indoctrinated in her.

Mastropietro’s unwillingness to engage with Guy’s questioning and need for more answers hits a fever pitch when he abruptly and literally drops his crimes of book collecting at her feet. The flourish of emotion that Mastropietro’s manages to command after a whole act of emotional obsolescence is brilliant and allegoric for an entire society finally coming to terms with the emptiness of their idols.

Matthew Conlon ’s Faber was played as the reticent hero who has been buried by years of opposition. The sparks of happiness and pride that come to Faber in moments like seeing the print version of the King James Bible were evocative with reverence and solemnity by Conlon.

Nicole Marie Hunt as Hudson, the woman who chooses to die with her books strapped with a bomb, captured the character’s desperation and flood-gated relief as she put an end to the suffering of hiding the physical books and beating down the messages of the literature.

As with the original 1953 McCarthy-era novel, this version of “Fahrenheit 451” is an exploration of the price of conformity and perennial sunshine as the world observed and written by artists is often accompanied with questioning of the status quo.

Bay Street Theater’s “Fahrenheit 451” is a multi-generational must-see production because it is the interplay of knowledge between one era to another that allows ideas to grow and thrive.

