ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour on Thursday, October 30, 2025 AT 6PM.

In what has become an annual event at the 102-year-old theatre, the evening will feature a screening of the original unedited movie along with an appearance from an original cast member; Nell Campbell, who played the tap-dancing 'Columbia', will be making her return as hostess. The New York City Rocky Horror Cast will perform the shadowcast, and a costume contest will precede the film.

A VIP package is available, which includes priority seating and a preshow meet & greet/photo op with Nell Campbell.

Tickets are $43 - $83, including fees and a 'prop bag' (to be given the night of the show) to join in the audience participation. Purchase in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

aka Little Nell, was born Laura Campbell in Sydney, Australia, on May 24th 1953. Her father Ross, a well-known journalist and humorist, coined her Little Nell in his weekly newspaper column about their family life.

From the age of ten she studied ballet, modern dance, tap and singing. On leaving high school she attended a one-year course at Drama School. Aged 18 she moved to London and among other jobs busked in the street, singing and tap dancing to 1930's songs where director Jim Sharman spotted her

and soon after asked if she would be in his upcoming stage production of a new musical, The Rocky Horror Show, to open at the tiny, sixty seat Theatre Upstairs of The Royal Court Theatre.

After a three-week rehearsal period with new songs being written as they went along, the show opened and was an overnight sensation. The following year the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show was made and although originally not a success, in the US midnight screenings with audience participation began and thanks to the wonderful fans it is the longest running film of all time.

Nell's career includes a string of singles for A&M Records, opening her legendary nightclub, Nell's, in NYC and working as a journalist all the while continuing to appear in theatre, television and film. Her daughter Tilly was born in 1998.

