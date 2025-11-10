RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS is Coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Red Hot Chilli Pipers on Tuesday, March 17 at 8PM.

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning!

It's Bagpipes. It's Rock. It's Bagrock. AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.

It's The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!) -- a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers -- who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless. The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

Since they walked away with the top prize on the primetime TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in the U.K. in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes! Formed in 2002, The Chillis have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature 'Bagrock' sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres. Their trademarked sound is a unique fusion of traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland”, “The Hills of Argyll”, and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course!) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen's “We Will Rock You”, “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams, and a fantastic rock medley of “Deep Purple”, “Smoke on the Water”, and AC/DC's “Thunderstruck”.