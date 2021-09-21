Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at John W. Engeman Theatre

Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Sep. 21, 2021  

Smokey Joe's Cafe has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Check out production photos below! Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca as Victor, Francesca Ferrari as Pattie, as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael, Kai Brittani White as B.J., Alysha Morgan, AJ Lockhart, Zenni Corbin, and Elizabeth Adabale.

The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Christine Carrion/Michael DeCristofaro

Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Devinré Adams, Christopher Brasfield, Brian Maurice Kinnard

The cast of Smokey Joea??s Cafe

The cast of Smokey Joea??s Cafe

Brian Maurice Kinnard, Devinré Adams, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Christopher Brasfield

Elizabeth Adabale, Jeff Sullivan, Francesca Ferrari

Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Devinré Adams, Christopher Brasfield

Christopher Brasfield, Devinré Adams, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeff Sullivan, Christopher Brasfield

Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Jeff Sullivan, Christopher Brasfield, and Devinré Adams


