Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at John W. Engeman Theatre

Smokey Joe's Cafe has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Check out production photos below! Performances will run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca as Victor, Francesca Ferrari as Pattie, as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael, Kai Brittani White as B.J., Alysha Morgan, AJ Lockhart, Zenni Corbin, and Elizabeth Adabale.

The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).

