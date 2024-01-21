Photos: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE opened last night, Saturday, January 20, 2024, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out the photos below!

A witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. An insightful and hilarious musical, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will have the audience shouting, “This is my life!”

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is directed and choreographed by John Simpkins (Engeman Theater: Damn Yankees, A Wonderful Life; Off-Broadway: Bloodsong of Love; Regional: Urban Stages, Lucille Lortel Theatre, and Second Stage).

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE features Gina Naomi Baez (Engeman: The Sound of Music; Broadway: A Christmas Carol; Regional: York Theatre Co., Feinstein's 54 Below, NYMF, The Public Theater; TV/Film: “Only Murders in the Building,” “She's Gotta Have It,” “FBI,” “The Calling,” “Orange is the New Black”); Danny Bernardy (Off-Broadway: Cougar! The Musical, Balls, Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally, Love's Labour Lost; Regional: Olney Theatre Center, Pioneer Theatre Company, Gulfshore Playhouse, North Carolina Theatre; TV/Film: “Magnum PI,” “Curious Thing,” “Feed Me!”); Jason SweetTooth Williams (Engeman: Damn Yankees; Broadway: Be More Chill; Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, Transport Group; TV/Film: “WeCrashed”, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “FBI”); Lauren Weinberg (National Tour: Guys & Dolls; Regional: Olney Theatre Center, Colorado Springs FAC, The Wick Theatre, Theatre By The Sea, Bristol Valley Theatre, Pavilion Theatre).

The understudies are Matt DaSilva, who stepped in for Jason SweetTooth Williams for this performance, and LAUREN ESCHAUSSE.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. 

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit the button below.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Matt DaSilva, Danny Bernardy, Giną Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg
Matt DaSilva, Danny Bernardy, Giną Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg

Matt DaSilva, Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy and Lauren Weinberg
Matt DaSilva, Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy and Lauren Weinberg

Matt DaSilva, Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy and Lauren Weinberg
Matt DaSilva, Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy and Lauren Weinberg

Gina Naomi Baez
Gina Naomi Baez

Gina Naomi Baez
Gina Naomi Baez

Matt DaSilva
Matt DaSilva

Matt DaSilva
Matt DaSilva

Lauren Echausse
Lauren Echausse

Lauren Echausse
Lauren Echausse

Lauren Weinberg
Lauren Weinberg

Lauren Weinberg
Lauren Weinberg

Danny Bernardy
Danny Bernardy

Danny Bernardy
Danny Bernardy

Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg
Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg

Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg
Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg

Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg
Gina Naomi Baez and Lauren Weinberg

Danny Bernardy and Matt DaSilva
Danny Bernardy and Matt DaSilva

Danny Bernardy and Matt DaSilva
Danny Bernardy and Matt DaSilva

Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg and Matt DaSilva
Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg and Matt DaSilva

Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg and Matt DaSilva
Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg and Matt DaSilva

Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg, Matt DaSilva and Lauren Echausse
Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg, Matt DaSilva and Lauren Echausse

Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg, Matt DaSilva and Lauren Echausse
Gina Naomi Baez, Danny Bernardy, Lauren Weinberg, Matt DaSilva and Lauren Echausse

Photos: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
Danny Bernardy, Gina Naomi Baez, John Simpkins (Director and Choreographer), Morgan Hecker, Lauren Weinberg, Lauren Echausse and Matt DaSilva

John Simpkins and Morgan Hecker
John Simpkins and Morgan Hecker

John Simpkins and Morgan Hecker
John Simpkins and Morgan Hecker

Gina Naomi Baez, Lauren Weinberg and Lauren Echausse
Gina Naomi Baez, Lauren Weinberg and Lauren Echausse

Gina Naomi Baez, Lauren Weinberg and Lauren Echausse
Gina Naomi Baez, Lauren Weinberg and Lauren Echausse

Benjamin Stayner (Music Director)
Benjamin Stayner (Music Director)

Benjamin Stayner
Benjamin Stayner

Benjamin Stayner and tonight's band that includes- Lo Wood, Teddy Motz and Jim Waddell
Benjamin Stayner and tonight's band that includes- Lo Wood, Teddy Motz and Jim Waddell

Lauren Weinberg, John Simpkins and Lauren Echausse
Lauren Weinberg, John Simpkins and Lauren Echausse

Lauren Weinberg, John Simpkins and Lauren Echausse
Lauren Weinberg, John Simpkins and Lauren Echausse

The Cast and Crew of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
The Cast and Crew of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change




