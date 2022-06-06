Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS Directed by OBC Member Stephanie Klemons at The Madison Theatre

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, Long Island has launched its Signature Theater Series with Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights.

Check out photos below!

In The Heights is currently running through June 12 directed & choreographed by original Broadway cast member & dance captain Stephanie Klemons (also Associate Choreographer on Miranda's Tony-winning musical Hamilton, in addition to being in the original cast). Shows are Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 3pm with additional Friday matinee June 10 at 11am.