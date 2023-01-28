Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE

The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11.

Check out photos of the production below!

Double cast in the role of Zach is Kevin Burns and Michael Mandato. The infamous "Line" includes: Thomas Anderson (Don), Brendan Bitler (Larry), Courtney Braun (Maggie), Joshua Credle (Richie), Emily Rose DeMartino (Bebe), Gabrielle Farah (Val), Deanna Feldmann (Cassie), Brian Frank (Greg), Juliana Jagielo (Judy/Co-Dance Captain), Steffy Jolin (Connie), Keith Jones (Bobby), Edwin Marcia (Paul), Edward Martinez (Al), Josie McSwane (Kristine), Courtney O'Shea (Diana), Daniel Rubinson (Mark), Mike Shapiro (Mike), and Emily Walter (Sheila),

Rounding out the Ensemble is Cameron Angelo, Will Brennan, Katelyn Harold, Will Logan, Rebecca Martowski, Madison Morris, and Katy Snair (Co-Dance Captain). Swings for this produciton include Pamela Shapiro and Alexander Yagud-Wolek, as well as many understudies from within the cast.

The Production Team, consisting of of Patrick Campbell (Director/Stage Manager), Melissa Rapelje (Director/Choreographer), and Matthew W. Surico (Music Director), Chris Creevy (Lighting Design), Brianne Boyd (Sound Design), and Chad Hulse (Set Design) can't wait for audiences to experience the singular sensation that is A CHORUS LINE!

Photo Credit: Larisa Mae Photography