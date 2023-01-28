Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE

A Chorus Line runs from January 28 - February 11.

Jan. 28, 2023  

The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11.

Check out photos of the production below!

Double cast in the role of Zach is Kevin Burns and Michael Mandato. The infamous "Line" includes: Thomas Anderson (Don), Brendan Bitler (Larry), Courtney Braun (Maggie), Joshua Credle (Richie), Emily Rose DeMartino (Bebe), Gabrielle Farah (Val), Deanna Feldmann (Cassie), Brian Frank (Greg), Juliana Jagielo (Judy/Co-Dance Captain), Steffy Jolin (Connie), Keith Jones (Bobby), Edwin Marcia (Paul), Edward Martinez (Al), Josie McSwane (Kristine), Courtney O'Shea (Diana), Daniel Rubinson (Mark), Mike Shapiro (Mike), and Emily Walter (Sheila),

Rounding out the Ensemble is Cameron Angelo, Will Brennan, Katelyn Harold, Will Logan, Rebecca Martowski, Madison Morris, and Katy Snair (Co-Dance Captain). Swings for this produciton include Pamela Shapiro and Alexander Yagud-Wolek, as well as many understudies from within the cast.

The Production Team, consisting of of Patrick Campbell (Director/Stage Manager), Melissa Rapelje (Director/Choreographer), and Matthew W. Surico (Music Director), Chris Creevy (Lighting Design), Brianne Boyd (Sound Design), and Chad Hulse (Set Design) can't wait for audiences to experience the singular sensation that is A CHORUS LINE!

Photo Credit: Larisa Mae Photography

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE
Cast of A Chorus Line

WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month
The Argyle Theatre will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
EVITA, IN THE HEIGHTS & More to be Featured in The Gateway 2023-2024 Season Photo
EVITA, IN THE HEIGHTS & More to be Featured in The Gateway 2023-2024 Season
The Gateway has announced its programming for 2023 -  2024! The Gateway’s new season will begin in May and features dazzling Broadway hits.
Bay Street Selects Semi-Finalists For its 2023 New Works Festival Photo
Bay Street Selects Semi-Finalists For its 2023 New Works Festival
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that the selection process for the 9th annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival has entered the semi-finalist phase with 30 works selected to continue on to the next round.
Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at John W. Engeman Theater
What did our critic think of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at John W. Engeman Theater?

