Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Center's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The CM Performing Arts Center's Production of Jesus Christ Superstar runs now through April 10th at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. What's the buzz? The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years.

A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com



Photo Credits: Dr. Photo Photography