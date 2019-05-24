Photo Flash: Get A Closer Look At The Production Design Of AIDA The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater presents AIDA! Performances began on Thursday, May 9 and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Check out early photos of the production design below!

Winner of four Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. With an unforgettable score featuring soaring ballads and rousing choral numbers by Elton John and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), AIDA is a modern crowd-pleaser - an epic tale of loyalty, pride, betrayal, and the love that transcends them all.

AIDA will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $78 on Saturday evenings, $73 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted

Concept Renderings by Bottari & Case





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You