Patchogue Theatre Announces THE LOADING DOCK

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces its September line-up at The Loading Dock - its backstage "venue within a venue" showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. The venue serves select beer and wine and now serves appetizers from PeraBell Food Bar. For more information, visit LoadingDockPatchogue.com, call the Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

On Thursday, September 19 at 8pm, Comedy Night at The Loading Dock returns with a night of laughs for those 21 and over. Catch comedians Erica Spera of TLC's Cake Boss, Gotham Comedy Live!, and recently named a 2017 TBS Comics to Watch as part of the NY Comedy Festival, and Richie Redding of Comedy After Dark, Gotham Live!, the HBO special Priceless, and winner of the Bermuda International Comedy Competition. Tickets are $20.

On Thursday, September 26 at 8pm, The Loading Dock presents Fresh Brewed Sessions featuring Mel Morin & Co, Boxer, and Clover's Curfew. Fresh Brewed Sessions is a unique concert series held in an intimate venue, like a Cafe or Brewery, that typically features 2-3 artists playing original acoustic music. Each artist also tells stories about their music, writing experiences, and memories. The lineup is specially curated to give audiences a diverse show. Tickets are $15 + 1 Free Beer!

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Ninety-five years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018. PTPA has produced more performances and welcomed more patrons than ever before during its 2018 season. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the revitalization and reopening of Patchogue Theatre's doors since standing abandoned for nearly a decade. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.





