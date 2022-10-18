OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS Postponed By Hampton Theatre Company

The premiere of Joe DiPietro's "Over the River and Through the Woods," the Hampton Theatre Company's first production of its 2022-23 season, has been postponed due to recent COVID-19 exposure among cast members.

Originally scheduled to open on Thursday, October 20, the play will now premiere a week later, on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, and will run through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13.

The Theatre will reach out to ticketholders for performances originally scheduled for October 20-23 to arrange for exchanges to other performance dates. Updated information is available at www.hamptontheatre.org. A "talkback" with the cast, originally scheduled for Friday, October 28, will now be held on Friday, November 4.

"We are making this decision out of an abundance of caution, as our highest priority is to provide a safe environment for our cast, crew, volunteers and audience," said HTC president Roger Moley. "While we regret any inconvenience to theatregoers, we're confident they will understand and respect our decision, and we remain excited about bringing this funny and poignant play to live audiences in the weeks ahead."

For more information, contact info@hamptontheatre.org or call 631-653-8955