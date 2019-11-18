Now You're Talking! Presents Open Mic Storytelling Night

Have you ever listened to "The Moth Radio Hour" or "This American Life" on NPR and thought, "I can do that - I have stories to tell!" Well now is your chance.

Information:

The Creative Arts Studio

256 Sea Cliff Avenue

Sea Cliff NY 11579

Nov 23 2019

7:30PM - 9:30PM

$12

For Tickets Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-youre-talking-presents-open-mic-storytelling-night-sea-cliff-november-2019-tickets-64261429666





