Now You're Talking! Presents Open Mic Storytelling Night

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

Have you ever listened to "The Moth Radio Hour" or "This American Life" on NPR and thought, "I can do that - I have stories to tell!" Well now is your chance.

The Creative Arts Studio

256 Sea Cliff Avenue

Sea Cliff NY 11579

Nov 23 2019

7:30PM - 9:30PM

$12

For Tickets Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-youre-talking-presents-open-mic-storytelling-night-sea-cliff-november-2019-tickets-64261429666



