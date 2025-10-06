Nominations Open For 2026 Nassau Boces Education Partner Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nominations are now open for the annual Nassau BOCES Education Partner Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that have made a measurable impact on public education in Nassau County. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations by Friday, November 14, 2025, for consideration in the 2026 award cycle.

For nearly two decades, Nassau BOCES has celebrated those who share its mission of empowering students of all ages and abilities to achieve their full potential. More than 200 Education Partners have been recognized for their outstanding support and advocacy, representing every facet of community life—including educators, families, coaches, business leaders, journalists, volunteers, and public officials.

The Education Partner Awards are open to anyone who has made a significant contribution to education, from preschool through adult learning. Nominations are accepted across six categories: Education Partner (open to all), Nassau BOCES employees, organizations, school board members, students, and teachers.

Submitting a nomination is simple. Visit www.nassauboces.org/nominate to complete the online form or download a nomination form to email. Each submission should include a brief essay explaining why the nominee deserves recognition and specific examples of how they have positively influenced education in Nassau County.

Award winners will be announced in January 2026 and formally celebrated at a special gala hosted by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Additional details are available at www.nbeducationalfoundation.org.

ABOUT NASSAU BOCES

A vital regional resource, Nassau BOCES provides state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities while offering cost-effective services to school districts and municipalities. From career and technical education to arts, outdoor, and special education programs, Nassau BOCES empowers students to achieve their maximum potential. The organization also supports adult learning, professional development, and innovative technology solutions that strengthen school district infrastructure across Long Island.

As Nassau County’s educational leader in implementing statewide reform initiatives, Nassau BOCES plays a crucial role in shaping the future of education in New York. Learn more at www.nassauboces.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NASSAU BOCES EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives and learning experiences of all Nassau BOCES students. The Foundation secures funding to support innovative programs, empower staff, and promote educational excellence throughout the region. Visit www.nbeducationalfoundation.org for more information.