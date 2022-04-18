Neha Kakkar Will Perform at UBS Arena in June

Bollywood pop sensation Neha Kakkar, Indian Idol Season 2 participant and Season 10 Judge, will perform for the first time at UBS Arena on Saturday, June 25.

UBS Arenaa??at Belmont Park, located just 7 miles from JFK Airport on the border of Queens and Nassau County,a??isa??made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.