MoCA L.I.ghts Will Transform The Village Of Patchogue Into An Open-air Museum and Arts Destination

The event will be free from October to December 2020.

MoCA L.I.ghts will transform the Village of Patchogue into an inviting open-air museum and arts destination for the public to enjoy safely on foot, by car, and on-line for free from October to December 2020.

Facades of contemporary and historic architecture, the PTPA Marquee, and PAC's pop-up inflatable gallery screen will all be illuminated with innovative projected artworks, animation, and site-specific media works created by local, national and International Artists.

Surrounding businesses in the downtown area will become a vibrant backdrop to this uniquely immersive arts experience, rejuvenating and lighting up spirits of all ages in ways Long Island has never seen.

Please consider a donation that is meaningful to you and join us in making this program a positive memory for Fall 2020.

For MoCA L.I.ghts 2020 the Patchogue Arts Council will partner with; Village of Patchogue, Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, Patchogue BID, Pat-Med Library, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, Eastern Suffolk BOCES Art in Education, and Cornell Cooperative Suffolk County & Marine Department.

