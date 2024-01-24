Mike Birbiglia Adds New Peformances At Bay Street Theater For Summer 2024

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the addition of TWO more Mike Birbiglia performances at Bay Street this July. Due to popular demand performer, actor, and comedian Mike Birbiglia has added two more performances this Summer: Thursday, July 25th @6 pm and Sunday, July 28th @2 pm. These shows will be in addition to performances on Friday, July 26th @ 7 pm and Saturday, July 27th @ 6 pm 2024 of which only a few good seats remain available. Birbiglia will perform his newest show "Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride". Birbiglia returns to Bay Street Theater, by popular demand, on the heels of his SOLD-OUT performances last summer of "The Old Man and the Pool" which debuted at Bay Street Theater and went on to be a hit Broadway show and Netflix comedy special.



Tickets to all performances are available NOW. To purchase, visit BayStreet.org online 24/7, call our Box Office at (631) 725-9500, or visit the Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays 11 am - 5 pm.



Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One, and The Old Man & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.