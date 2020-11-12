Melissa Errico Leads SEASON FOR JOY Holiday Concert, Presented by Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

The concert will premiere online Thursday, December 10 at 8pm.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the virtual holiday concert, Season For Joy, starring Tony Award-Nominee Melissa Errico, premiering online Thursday, December 10, at 8 p.m. at baystreet.org. This delicious performance brings the joy and endearing spirit of the holidays directly to the living room, with performances of favorite holiday classics blended seamlessly with engaging storytelling. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via baystreet.org. For more information, contact Marketing Coordinator Michael Pintauro at mpintauro@baystreet.org.



Every holiday show promises to be something different, but Season For Joy really will be-thanks to the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico. On December 10, the star of Broadway's White Christmas will take the stage at Bay Street Theater to deliver an unforgettable evening of holiday songs that will be as joyful and diverse as it is touching and emotional. Enjoy all from the safe comfort of home. Accompanied by acclaimed jazz pianist Tedd Firth, Melissa will greet the Season For Joy by singing and swinging her way through holiday classics, Christmas favorites, and great American standards.



With the inimitable storyteller style, that has made her a favorite amongst The New York Times contributors, Melissa will spin a few tales throughout the evening: about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July; how they've been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters; and how the winter holidays continue to unite us all. Melissa brings a December concert right into your living room, and one that promises to bring joy to the entire family as we embrace the beauty of the holidays.



Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times. She has a special connection to Bay Street Theater, where she played Betty Comden in Make Someone Happy, the bio musical about the lives of Comden and Green; and played Kate in Kiss Me Kate. Earlier this year, she appeared as a special guest performer in the 29th annual virtual Starry Night Gala Telethon. Errico is known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, and Les Miserables.



Television audiences know her for her featured roles on The Knick and Billions. In April 2020, she appeared in the celebrated Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert with Broadway.com and in May was featured on the PBS Poetry in America episode about Sondheim, which featured Melissa singing Finishing the Hat. She has also been keeping through these difficult months by offering multiple live-streams and conversations (many focused on Sondheim), teaching master classes for students across the country, and producing a delicious at-home cooking show The Honest Cook on Instagram, which she chronicled in an essay for Variety magazine.

