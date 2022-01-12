Madison Theatre Presents Tony-Winner Kelli O'Hara & Seth Rudetsky

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College presents an evening of entertainment with Tony Award-winning actor Kelli O'Hara and Sirius XM radio host, Seth Rudetsky on January 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Theatre at Molloy College.

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky bring Broadway songs and stories to the Madison Theatre stage. Accompanied by the South Shore Symphony

All proceeds from this show go to support the Molloy Scholarship fund.

For more information call theatre box office at 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.