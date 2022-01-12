Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Madison Theatre Presents Tony-Winner Kelli O'Hara & Seth Rudetsky

Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky bring Broadway songs  and stories to the Madison Theatre stage.

Jan. 12, 2022  

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College presents an evening of entertainment with Tony Award-winning actor Kelli O'Hara and Sirius XM radio host, Seth Rudetsky on January 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Theatre at Molloy College.

All proceeds from this show go to support the Molloy Scholarship fund.

For more information call theatre box office at 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.


