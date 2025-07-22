MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE is Now Playing at The Engeman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team for MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE. Performances began on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and will run through August 24, 2025.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE is directed and choreographed by MARQUEZ. The creative team includes Maya Pierce as Scenic Designer, Laura McGauley as Costume Designer, ALEX DOLLIN as Lighting Designer, Lisa Naso as Sound Designer, MEGAN COHEN as Props Designer, Chelsey Steinmetz as Production Manager, MK KATZMAN as Production Stage Manager, and GINA LARDI as Music Director.

The cast of MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE features Justin Autz, Dan Bishop, Lexi Cid, Jae Hughes, Gina Lardi, Will Logan, Ella Piscatello, Michael Anthony Shapiro, Jillian Sharpe, Katy Snair, Jessica Murphy, Terrence Sheldon.

MADAGASCAR â€“ A MUSICAL ADVENTURE will play Saturdays at 10:00am and Sundays at 10:30am.