LIVE FROM ADELPHI Begins Spring Schedule With Ethel Merman Tribute

Adelphi University's popular Live from Adelphi series, which brings Broadway and cabaret stars live to in-home audiences from the Performing Arts Center (PAC) Concert Hall, starts its spring schedule with a tribute to Ethel Merman, continuing with a celebration of the classics of the American songbook and the Café Carlyle's legendary Bobby Short, an evening with noted Broadway composer Joe Iconis and family, and a collection of some of the biggest pop songs of all time.

All shows will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for each show. Registration and more information is available at bit.ly/LiveFromAU.

Everything The Traffic Will Allow, Klea Blackhurst's award-winning and critically acclaimed tribute to Ethel Merman, took New York by storm in 2001 and has continued to wow audiences and critics alike nationwide ever since. On Sunday, February 28, Adelphi's PAC will stage and livestream the show.

Accompanied by Musical Director Michael Rice on piano, Klea brings bright new interpretations of Merman's signature songs such as "I Got Rhythm," "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "There's No Business Like Show Business," as well as rarely performed obscurities including "Just A Moment Ago," "I've Still Got My Health," and "World Take Me Back." Experience Klea's crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theater's greatest stars.

On Sunday, March 21, T. Oliver Reid: "Distingué: A Tribute to Bobby Short" takes the PAC Concert Hall stage. After being part of the company of 13 Broadway shows, award-winning cabaret artist T. Oliver Reid celebrates the classics of the American Songbook in this tribute to the Café Carlyle's legendary Bobby Short. No smoke and mirrors here - just the incomparable Reid, Lawrence Yurman on piano and Ray Kilday on bass, sharing the songs the way Bobby would've done them.

The series will present Iconis & Family on Sunday, April 11. Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) has been called "the future of musical theater" by The New York Times. When Iconis isn't writing, he's playing concerts with his beloved family of collaborators. An Iconis & Family concert is a completely unique theatrical experience - part rock gig, part classic show-tune singalong, part immersive theatrical event. The shows are electric mixtures of songs from musicals and stand alone songs -- a family gathering you don't want to miss!

On Sunday, May 2, "Rock 'n Radio: Music's Biggest Hits" will rock and roll down memory lane with an evening of music and memories straight from the radio featuring some of the biggest pop songs of all time. Groove along with a talented cast of Broadway and cabaret singers to over eight decades of chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Elton John, and Adele - just to name a few.

For those who miss the live premiere of any of the shows, all will be available for three days after the live broadcast.

PAC's Live From Adelphi series is presented by RJ Productions, Spot-On Entertainment and Adelphi. The concerts are performed and streamed live on Sunday afternoons at 5 p.m. Eastern. The recording is then available until the following Wednesday at midnight for those unable to watch live.