LIMEHOF to Offer Billy Joel Exhibit Ticket Discount

It was recently announced that Billy Joel has canceled his concert tour due to health issues. In his honor, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will be offering Billy Joel fans a special discount on tickets purchased online and at the counter for its exclusive Billy Joel My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey at its Stony Brook Village museum, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY.

Visitors can use the promotion code “welovebilly” on LIMEHOF’s ticket page when entering payment information or in person at the counter to receive $5 off on tickets purchased by June 6th. Tickets will be valid through August 31st, 2025.

During this time, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Annual Student Scholarship Fund for graduating high school students majoring in music and performing arts. For more information, please visit LIMEHOF’s website here.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

