The Surfcasters to Perform Led Zeppelin Classics at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater will present The Surfcasters in Dazed & Confused: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM, delivering a powerful live celebration of one of rock music's most legendary bands.

Led by Long Island vocalist Cait Fazio, The Surfcasters channel the raw force, musical precision, and emotional range that defined Led Zeppelin's sound. Backed by skilled local musicians and seasoned session players, the band focuses on recreating the energy and atmosphere of Zeppelin's music as it was meant to be experienced, immersive, dynamic, and alive in the room.

Dazed & Confused: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin draws from the band's iconic catalog, featuring electrifying performances of classics such as Dazed and Confused, Whole Lotta Love, Stairway to Heaven, Kashmir, and more. From the hypnotic build of extended grooves to the thunder of driving riffs and soaring vocals, the performance captures the physical, visceral thrill that has made Led Zeppelin's music endure for generations.

The Surfcasters are a familiar presence on the Long Island live music circuit, known for performances that invite audiences to lose themselves in the sound, feeling the weight of the drums, the push and pull of the rhythm section, and the emotional release that only live rock music can deliver.

This concert offers audiences the chance to experience the power and sweep of Led Zeppelin's music in a way that recordings can't replicate… where each song unfolds in real time, surging, expanding, and pulling listeners fully into the moment.