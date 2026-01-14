Melissa Etheridge﻿ To Appear At PATCHOGUE THEATRE GALA & BENEFIT CONCERT! This Spring

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Patchogue Theatre has announced its highly anticipated Gala Benefit Concert featuring the legendary Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist, Melissa Etheridge. This special event will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 6PM with a cocktail reception with a performance at 8PM.

This event aims to raise essential funds to support the theatre's overall operating budget, ensuring that it can continue to bring top-tier entertainment, education, and community outreach programs to the region.

As one of Long Island's premier cultural venues, the Patchogue Theatre plays a vital role in the economic and social fabric of the community. With a mission to provide quality programming that enriches the lives of its patrons, the theatre also serves as a local hub for creative expression and engagement. The Gala Benefit Concert is an integral part of funding this mission, directly supporting initiatives that allow for diverse programming and robust educational offerings for youth and adults alike.

“Local theaters like the Patchogue Theatre are the lifeblood of our communities,” said Michele Rizzo-Berg, Executive Director of the Patchogue Theatre. “When you support a small-town theater, you're not just investing in the arts; you're contributing to the local economy. Every ticket sold, every event hosted generates income for local businesses, creates jobs, and fosters a vibrant cultural scene.”

The funds raised during the Gala will not only sustain the theatre's operating expenses but will also help enhance its outreach programs, which strive to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. The Patchogue Theatre is committed to providing educational workshops through the Act Out Theatre Program, as well as partnering with local schools, and hosting community events that inspire and empower local artists and performers.

Melissa Etheridge, celebrated for her powerful voice and thought-provoking lyrics, will bring her exceptional talent to the stage, engaging the audience with songs that have touched hearts around the world. “We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Etheridge to the Patchogue Theatre,” said Michele Rizzo-Berg, we cannot wait to share this incredible evening with our community.”

The significance of supporting local theaters extends beyond the stage. Research shows that for every dollar invested in the arts, communities see an exponential return in economic growth and social cohesion. Local theaters not only bolster tourism but also serve as platforms for local businesses and create vital spaces for community gatherings and celebrations.

Tickets for the Gala Benefit Concert featuring Melissa Etheridge are on sale now. Sponsorship packages are also available. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, please visit www.patchoguetheatre.org for sponsorship information, please contact Michele Rizzo-Berg at 631-207-1300 X 104.

Proceeds from this event featuring Melissa Etheridge at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts play a crucial role in supporting its mission.

SELECT GALA TICKETS :

Your ticket supports Patchogue Theatres nonprofit mission.

Tickets will include:

Pre-show open bar cocktail reception and passed hor d'ourves.

Premium Orchestra or Balcony Seating

Sponsorship packages available by calling 631-207-1300 x 104

Tickets can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11713840.