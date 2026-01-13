Bay Street Theater to Host HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Event on Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will present a special Valentine's Day Edition of the HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM, offering an evening of sharp comedy, big laughs, and an all new lineup of nationally touring comedians.

This Valentine's Day showcase delivers the ultimate He Said, She Said night of comedy, smart, outrageous, and rooted in the realities of relationships, modern life, and everything that makes love complicated, hilarious, and endlessly relatable. Whether celebrating with a partner, gathering friends, or enjoying a night out solo, audiences can expect non stop laughter from start to finish.

The evening features an all new lineup of standout performers including Talia Reese, Dan Barry, Marla Schultz, and Rich Walker.

Talia Reese is a nationally touring headliner with deep roots in the New York City comedy scene and regular appearances on SiriusXM. Recognized by The New York Post as a Hot Ticket, she has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Newsday, and The Jerusalem Post, and has shared the stage with comedians including Jim Gaffigan and Nick Cannon.

Dan Barry is a seasoned stand up comedian whose story driven style has taken him across the United States, Canada, and Ireland. Known for his versatility and strong audience connection, his comedy ranges from clean to edgy while always feeling personal and authentic.

Marla Schultz is a nationally recognized headliner with television credits spanning E!, Oxygen, CBS, STARZ, FX, and MSNBC, along with regular appearances on SiriusXM. She has toured nationally with Chelsea Handler and is a favorite at major comedy festivals across the country.

Closing the night is Rich Walker, a Long Island comedy favorite with more than 30 years on stage. A two time winner of Best Comedian on Long Island, he has been praised by Newsday, News 12, and The New York Times, and has shared the stage with Ray Romano and Kevin James.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy Bay Street Theater's full bar, open one hour prior to showtime, and make a complete evening of it before the laughs begin.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500.