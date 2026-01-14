Dominique Morisseau's DETROIT '67 to be Presented at Hofstra University

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hofstra University's Department of Drama and Dance will celebrate Black History Month with a production of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit '67, featuring direction by Adjunct Assistant Professor G.D. Kimble.

Show times are Friday and Saturday, February 20, 21, 27, and 28, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, February 22, and March 1, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, February 26, at 8 p.m. at Hofstra's Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater.

The winner of the 2014 Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History, Detroit '67 unfolds an explosive moment in our past - the Detroit riots in 1967.

The show centers on Chelle and her brother Lank, who are making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint in 1967 Detroit. When a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, the siblings clash over much more than the family business. As their pent-up feelings erupt, so does their city, and they find themselves caught in the middle of the '67 riots.