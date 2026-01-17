Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts' Legally Blonde The Musical

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Take a first look at production photos from CM Performing Arts Centers' Legally Blonde The Musical.

The production, running through February 1, kicks off CM Performing Arts Center's 56th season.

The production stars Michelle Shapiro (Elle Woods), Quentin Thomson (Warner Huntington III), Emily Gates (Vivienne Kensington), Michael Krulder (Emmett Forrest), Michael Mandato (Professor Callahan), Jess Ader-Ferretti (Paulette), Courtney O'Shea (Serena), Sarah Minto (Margot), Steffy Jolin (Pilar), Courtney Braun (Brooke Wyndham), Melina Piervencenti (Kate/Chutney), Camilla Montoya (Leilani), Yesenia Morales (Gaelen), Emily Llewellyn (Enid Hoops), Chantele Sterling (Judge), Tiara Solorzano (Mom/Whitney), Stone Locke (Kyle), Eddie Martinez (Grand Master Chad/Dewey), John Mazzarella (Dad/Winthrop), Ruben Fernandez (Carlos), Eddie D'Atri (Vlad Tepesh/Lowell), Will Logan (Aaron Schultz), and Bradley Berdecia (Pforzheimer/Nikos).

The ensembles feature Sydnee LaBuda, Ruben Fernandez, Camilla Montoya, Yesenia Morales, Kayla Murray, Melina Piervencenti, Chantele Sterling, Mackenzie Waite, Emily Walter, Lindsey Cariello, Eddie D'Atri, Kristi Kahen, Stacey Kappel, Will Logan, Eddie Martinez, John Mazzarella, and Tiara Solorzano.

Check out production photos here:

Photo Credit: Photosxbyem



The Company

The Company

The Company

Michelle Shapiro

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

Michelle Shapiro

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

Michelle Shapiro and Jess Ader-Ferretti

Jess Ader-Ferretti

Jess Ader-Ferretti

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

Michelle Shapiro

Michelle Shapiro and The Company