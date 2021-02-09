LAPSIS Director Noah Hutton Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Noah Hutton, the writer/director/composer of LAPSIS, joins Tom Needham for a fascinating conversation about robots, gig workers, surveillance concerns, and filmmaking on Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM.

In LAPSIS, the quantum computing revolution has begun and investors are lining their pockets in the quantum trading market. Building the network, though, requires miles of infrastructure to be laid between huge magnetic cubes by "cablers" - unprotected gig workers who compete against robots to pull wires over rough terrain.

In LAPSIS, Queens delivery man Ray Tincelli (Dean Imperial) is skeptical of new technology, and the buy-in to start cabling is steep, but he struggles to support himself and his ailing younger brother, who suffers from a mysterious illness. So when Ray scores a shady permit, he believes their fortunes may have finally changed. What he doesn't expect is to be pulled into a conspiracy involving hostile cablers, corporate greed, and the mysterious "Lapsis" who may have previously owned his permit. LAPSIS is a darkly comic and timely look at the gig economy and the failed utopian promises of big tech.

Noah Hutton is a writer and director of documentary and narrative films. He was nominated for the 2021 Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay for Lapsis, a sci-fi feature he wrote, directed, scored, and edited, which premiered in the narrative feature competition at SXSW 2020. He also recently completed In Silico, a film about a project to simulate the human brain on supercomputers. Previously he directed the documentary features Deep Time (SXSW 2015) and Crude Independence (SXSW 2009).

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show.

