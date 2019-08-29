Judy Carmichael Returns to Bay Street Theater in October

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces Judy Carmichael will return to the Bay Street stage with her new show Let's Swing! on Friday, October 4 at 8 pm. Ticket prices range from $35 - $55 and can be purchased now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500.



Pianist. Singer. Raconteuse. Judy is 100% proof that you can take this infectious style of music (and her equally infectious personality) anywhere--from a posh nightclub in London, to Carnegie Hall, to a stage in front of ten thousand Brazilians, to a drafty castle in Scotland at the behest of fan, Cameron Macintosh, who insisted Judy be the main event for the annual fundraiser for the National Trust of Scotland.



She's fun. She's funny. She's fantastic. And she sells out every year at Bay Street Theater, what she fondly calls her "home gig."

Longtime collaborators, guitarist Chris Flory, clarinetist/saxophonist, Dan Block and bassist George DeLancey, will join Judy in this evening of juicy ballads, swinging standards and unadulterated joy.



Judy Carmichael appears frequently on radio and TV throughout the world and maintains a busy international touring schedule. She is popular with both jazz and cabaret audiences with her soulful, swinging interpretations of the Great American Songbook, and equally impressive hilarious, improvisational anecdotes. Her wit and musical knowledge come together on her weekly NPR radio broadcast/podcast Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired, now in its 18th year, where she talks with celebrated creative artists about their love for jazz and how it inspires them, everyone from Seth MacFarlane and Robert Redford to Tony Bennett and Billy Joel.



Judy Carmichael has played the major international concert halls and festivals from Carnegie Hall to the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice (the first concert ever presented by the museum) to programs with Michael Feinstein, Melissa Etheridge, Leslie Garrett, Joel Grey, Jools Holland, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers. In addition, Ms. Carmichael has done comic skits and performed her music on radio and TV and has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR's Morning Editions, A Prairie Home Company, as well as numerous shows for the Australia Broadcast Corporation and the BBC. Additionally, she has performed private recitals for Rod Stewart, Robert Redford, President Clinton, Gianni Agnelli and Cameron Macintosh. Judy Carmichael's memoir, Swinger! A Jazz Girl's Adventures From Hollywood To Harlem was published this year.



Her recordings, music books and memoir are available at www.judycarmichael.com and iTunes. Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspiredpodcasts on iTunes or streamed from www.jazzinspired.com.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





