John W. Engeman Theater Cancels Upcoming Performances

John W. Engeman Theater has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We have been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak as it continues to impact our community. In an effort to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, we will adhere to the recommendations of our government and medical professionals and cancel all performances through Sunday, April 12. This means we will not be opening SISTER ACT on March 19 or PINKALICIOUS on March 28 as scheduled. Ultimately there is only one way to keep our patrons, employees and community safe - cease large group gatherings.

We will continue to monitor this unprecedented situation and keep you updated if there are any additional changes to our schedule. If you have been affected by this cancellation, please contact our box office to reschedule your tickets.

Thank you for your support and trust throughout the years. We look forward to seeing you back at the John W. Engeman Theater as soon as this health threat has passed. Until then, we wish you all good health.

Best,

Richard Dolce & Kevin O'Neill

Producers





