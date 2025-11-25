Straphanger Theater Ensemble To Present HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE At Westbury Arts

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SEO Blurb:

Straphanger Theater Ensemble will present HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE this December at Westbury Arts, directed by Tarmo Kirsimae. The production will feature stage management by Denise Russo-Hagen and costume design by Chery Maniello. Paula Vogel’s play is told through a series of non-linear memories, following Li’l Bit as she revisits her complex relationship with her Uncle Peck.

Michele Brisco will star as Li’l Bit, with John Torres appearing as Uncle Peck. The production will include a Greek Chorus ensemble featuring Jocelyn Weston as the Female Greek Chorus, Brian Diraimondo as the Male Greek Chorus, and Magnolia Kunselman as the Teenage Greek Chorus. Vogel’s play examines cycles of manipulation and survival through dark humor and emotional clarity.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances will take place on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 21 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Westbury Arts.

ABOUT HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

Winner of the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, How I Learned to Drive is noted for its non-linear storytelling and its examination of trauma and resilience. Nearly three decades after its premiere, the play continues to prompt discussion for its narrative structure and its exploration of personal agency.

ABOUT STRAPHANGER THEATER ENSEMBLE

Straphanger Theater Ensemble is a community-focused organization dedicated to producing artistically driven work that engages audiences and highlights a range of voices. The ensemble presents programming for the Long Island and New York City communities with an emphasis on accessible storytelling.