'Hugo - The Ultimate Journey Tribute' Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Hugo - The Ultimate Journey Tribute is appearing on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 8PM. Tickets are $53 - $73 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online here. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Hugo Valenti is no stranger to the world of Journey’s iconic music. As the longtime frontman of Voyage, he helped build one of the most successful tribute acts in the country, selling out venues nationwide and earning a reputation for delivering the most authentic Journey tribute. His uncanny resemblance—both in voice and appearance—to Steve Perry is no coincidence. In fact, when Hugo auditioned to take the famed frontman’s place, he was told he looked too much like Perry.

Now, Hugo is taking it to the next level with Hugo – The Ultimate Journey Tribute. This show brings audiences the anthems they know and love, performed with the same passion and precision that made Voyage a touring powerhouse.

Beyond his tribute success, Hugo has a deep-rooted history in rock. He was the lead singer of Valentine, a melodic rock band that emerged in the early ‘90s, carrying the spirit of ‘80s arena rock into a new era. Their self-titled album, released on Warner Bros. Records, remains a cult favorite among rock fans.

With decades of experience and an unmistakable voice, Hugo continues to bring the magic of Journey’s music to life like no one else can.

