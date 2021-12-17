Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host In-Person Early Childhood Program Open House

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, safely delivered music education program are invited to attend an in-person Open House on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Learn more about the School's Dalcroze-based music and movement program and get a taste of program activities children and their adults can look forward to together. Participants will have the opportunity to join in in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty.

RSVP required. Masks must be worn by all individuals over the age of 2. All attendees must complete the School's health assessment form. All individuals eligible for vaccination will need to show proof of full vaccination at the door and adhere to the School's Safety Guidelines.

In the event of snow, or inclement weather, the Open House will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am.

For additional information and to RSVP:

RSVP required: Visit www.hbms.org, e-mail hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

About the Early Childhood Program:

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes encourage and support the development of children's minds and bodies through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a renowned teaching method that pairs music and movement. Hoff-Barthelson is known for one of the largest faculties of Dalcroze trained and certified teachers in the United States.

Weekly classes for preschoolers incorporate exercises and games that involve singing, moving, improvising, and using small percussion instruments to promote keen inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity. Props such as colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets animate musical concepts and engage the senses and imagination. Even the very youngest children develop focus, spatial awareness, fine and gross motor skills, social skills, and the ability to work with others-all while having fun.

Classes are available for parents/caregivers with their children as well as in a "drop-off" format for children who enjoy attending music class independently.

"These fun, interactive and informative classes are a great way to introduce young children to musical instruction in a social setting with other children of similar ages and is the perfect first step to private lesson instruction as children get older," said Laura Laura Barnet, Early Childhood Music Specialist at Hoff-Barthelson.

For families interested in taking the first steps in learning to play an instrument, Piano Together, Suzuki Pre-Twinkler for Violin and Guitar Together are hands-on group classes for older threes and up. Other offerings include Petite Chorus, an introduction to the world of choral singing and Saturday Songs, a class where children ages 3 and 4 explore musical concepts.

A complete listing of available classes and their descriptions can be found at https://hbms.org/early-childhood/