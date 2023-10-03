Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour Returns to Bay Street Theater This Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of the HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR after successfully launching this past April (with a completely sold-out debut performance) and second all but sold-out show on September 23 (despite a nor’easter / tropical storm)!



The HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR is produced by Bay Street Theater's very own Paul Anthony and the Long Island Comedy Festival with the goal of bringing top comic talent to the Hamptons. Festival shows are presented in a "Comedy Showcase" format, featuring a 4+ performer line-up of headlining comedians, each performing short sets at each show. One would rarely, if ever, see this much comic talent on one stage at any comedy club venue in the US! This iteration of the HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR presents a showcase with 4+ performers appearing on October 21st at 8 PM. In addition, the performance will feature a Surprise Guest Comedian.



Paul Anthony, producer of the HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR, remarked, "We’re looking forward to returning to Bay Street Theater again this Fall with a new line-up of some of the best comedians working today. The ultimate goal of the HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour is to bring more laughter and fun into people’s lives. The shows we present bring people together to share in the experience of LIVE Stand-Up Comedy. It’s very rewarding after one of our shows to hear from audience members telling us they haven’t laughed so hard in a very long time. When we receive that kind of positive feedback and know that we helped people forget about some of their problems for just a little while, mission accomplished!”

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM Tuesdays through Sundays and up until 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.