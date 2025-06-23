HOOKED ON THE HITS: BLUES TRAVELER is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Hooked on the Hits: Blues Traveler appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 7PM.

Best known for chart-toppers like “Run-Around,” which had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history and earned them a Grammy for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals,” “Hook,” which charted at #23, and “But Anyway,” Blues Traveler will treat fans to a full evening of music spanning their prolific career. From breakthrough classics to deeper cuts and modern-day favorites including those from their latest albums Traveler's Blues and Traveler's Soul (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, 2021, 2023), the former of which earned them a Grammy nod for “Best Traditional Blues Album.” The tour will be a celebration of the band's rich musical legacy—and their enduring bond with audiences across generations.

Tickets are $60 - $100 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at:

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 10AM.

About Blues Traveler:

38 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer's parent's basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.” In 2021 Blues Traveler released the Grammy-nominated Traveler's Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook, and the group's first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023's Traveler's Soul, takes a similar approach- consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and Soul.

