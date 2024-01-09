Full Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will be directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, with musical direction by Keith Levenson.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The return of the beloved classic musical, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, is now in rehearsals and will run at The Gateway Playhouse from January 26 – February 25, 2024.

The award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family's struggles in a changing Russia is a true musical theater tradition. Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” Fiddler on The Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will be directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, with musical direction by Keith Levenson.

An alumna of The Gateway will play the patriarch and lead role of Tevye, Bruce Winant. Bruce has appeared in previous productions of Fiddler on the Roof in the same role, as well as in Pippin, Ragtime, Sweeney Todd, and Phantom. He has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, American in Paris, La Cage Aux Folles, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, and My Favorite Year. On TV, Bruce has made guest appearances on Blue Bloods, Law & Order, SVU, The Good Fight, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Deadbeat, God Friended Me, and Star Trek: TNG, among others. Abby Lee will play the role of Golde. Fiddler on the Roof will be her debut performance at The Gateway Playhouse. Ms. Lee’s regional credits include West Side Story, Miss Julie, and A Christmas Carol. Film/TV credits include Chicago P.D., 21 and a Wakeup, Confessions of a Shopaholic Bridesmaid, and Year For Silk.

The ensemble cast includes Leah Mossman as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Rebecca Goldfarb as Chava, Giada Longo and Addison Wasylyshyn as Shprintze, Sonnie Betts and Sofia Da Costa-Wilson as Bielke, Oliver Prose as Motel, Nikita Burshteyn as Perchik, Ethan Zeph as Fyedka, Justin R G Holcomb as Lazar Wolf, Susan Jacks as Yente, Jennifer Brett as Fruma Sarah, Alexander Blake Wind as Avram, Ze'ev Barmor as Mendel, J.J. Johnson as the Fiddler, Ben Cherry as Mordcha, John Reed as Chiam, Jose Contreras as Nachum, Ryan Bailer as Constable, Wyatt Slone as Boris, James Stevko as Sasha, Anthony DaSilva as Yuri, Rivers O'Neal, Bennett Schneider, Asher King, and Nicholas Iannaccone as Cheder Boys, David Tobachnik as the Rabbi, Brooke Wetterhahn as Grandma Tzeitel, and with Skylar Greene and Hailey Aviva as villagers.

﻿Tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF are on sale now and start at $55. The Gateway offers many options on how to save! We offer Teen pricing, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID, and Group Sales Discounts available for groups of 15 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at Click Here.




