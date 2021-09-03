Divaria Opera Returns Live With LA VOIX HUMAINE

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of Divaria Productions with their production of La Voix Humaine live and in-person on Saturday, October 2, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. This bi-lingual presentation of Francis Poulenc and Jean Cocteau's one-act tragedy will be sung in French and spoken in English, combining the operatic monodrama with the original play. Seating is arranged in the theater according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Masks and proof of vaccination is required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

The underlying questions in La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice) are: What is love? Is all the suffering worth it? And most importantly: does love take a different form for a man and a woman? These are the questions that drive the narrative. Two people interpreting the same character-living parallel lives, as in a mirror-until circumstances lead them to make different decisions. This duality opens a world of existential metaphors: Is he her? Is she him? Both are the same person; whether male or female. they are just living emotions.

This production premiered at Rioja Forum to great acclaim in 2018, where it will be reprised October 2021, and was featured in the New York Opera Fest.